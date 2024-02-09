Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Four fire engines from Clitheroe , Blackburn and South Shore, along with the hazmat unit from South Shore, and command unit from Blackburn, attended the incident on Lincoln Way

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one gas monitor to investigate the leak and they supported site staff to ventilate the property. Crews were at the scene for around one hour and forty-five minutes.