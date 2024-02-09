News you can trust since 1877
Emergency services called to scene of chemical leak at Salthill Industrial Estate in Clitheroe

Emergency services were called to the scene of a chemical leak at an industrial estate in Clitheroe this morning.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 9th Feb 2024, 14:43 GMT
Four fire engines from Clitheroe, Blackburn and South Shore, along with the hazmat unit from South Shore, and command unit from Blackburn, attended the incident on Lincoln Way

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one gas monitor to investigate the leak and they supported site staff to ventilate the property. Crews were at the scene for around one hour and forty-five minutes.

