Emergency services called to scene of chemical leak at Salthill Industrial Estate in Clitheroe
Emergency services were called to the scene of a chemical leak at an industrial estate in Clitheroe this morning.
Four fire engines from Clitheroe, Blackburn and South Shore, along with the hazmat unit from South Shore, and command unit from Blackburn, attended the incident on Lincoln Way
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one gas monitor to investigate the leak and they supported site staff to ventilate the property. Crews were at the scene for around one hour and forty-five minutes.