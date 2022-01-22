Emergency services called to rescue man trapped on river embankment near Clitheroe

The alarm was raised at around 3-30pm yesterday (Friday) and the casualty was treated by ambulance crews, but it is not known if they were seriously injured.

A spokesman for Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team said: "The team were contacted by the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust to assist with a gentleman who had taken a fall and suffered a suspected broken arm on the banks of the River Ribble, near to Waddow Hall.

"The team was mobilised and two frontline vehicles responded along with further volunteers heading directly to the location. Once the first of our team members arrived, it became apparent that the casualty had been assisted to safety. With both NWAS and multiple fire crews on scene, the team then stood down and returned vehicles to our base."

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue Team