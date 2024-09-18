Van fire in Barnoldswick caused by generator and fuel cans overheating due to warm weather
Police and fire service personnel were mobilised to Barnoldswick yesterday after a van caught fire in the road.
The vehicle was at the junction of Chapel Street and York Street, Barnoldswick, at about 11-20am when a generator and fuel cans combusted due to heat build up in the rear caused by the warm weather.
The situation was quickly brought under control with no members of the public in any danger and only slight damage to an adjacent property window due to the extreme heat.
