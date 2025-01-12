Two people injured in Nelson house fire
Two people have received treatment from paramedics following a house fire in Nelson.
Crews attended the incident in Vaughan Street on Friday for approximately one hour from around 10-38pm.
Two fire engines from Nelson were called to the scene, with crews using one ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Two casualties were handed into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
