Two casualties given first aid after road traffic collision in Gisburn Road

By Dominic Collis
Published 21st Dec 2024, 15:19 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Emergency services administered first aid to two people following a road traffic collision in Gisburn.

The accident happened at 1-30pm on Friday in Gisburn Road.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe were mobilised to the accident and fire-fighters gave first aid to two casualties who were then handed over into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

The attending fire-fighters used one spill saw and were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes. The cause of the accident is not known at this stage.

Related topics:Clitheroe

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice