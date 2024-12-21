Two casualties given first aid after road traffic collision in Gisburn Road
Emergency services administered first aid to two people following a road traffic collision in Gisburn.
The accident happened at 1-30pm on Friday in Gisburn Road.
Two fire engines from Clitheroe were mobilised to the accident and fire-fighters gave first aid to two casualties who were then handed over into the care of North West Ambulance Service.
The attending fire-fighters used one spill saw and were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes. The cause of the accident is not known at this stage.
