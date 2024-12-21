Two casualties given first aid after road traffic collision in Gisburn Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Emergency services administered first aid to two people following a road traffic collision in Gisburn.

The accident happened at 1-30pm on Friday in Gisburn Road.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe were mobilised to the accident and fire-fighters gave first aid to two casualties who were then handed over into the care of North West Ambulance Service.

The attending fire-fighters used one spill saw and were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes. The cause of the accident is not known at this stage.