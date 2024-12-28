Section of M65 closed over concern for welfare

By John Deehan
Published 28th Dec 2024, 11:01 GMT
Updated 28th Dec 2024, 11:42 GMT
A section of the M65 is currently closed as police deal with a concern for welfare incident.

All lanes on the M65, from J9 to J11, have been shut down while emergency services manage the situation at Cavalry Way.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect significant delays.

