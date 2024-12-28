Section of M65 closed over concern for welfare
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A section of the M65 is currently closed as police deal with a concern for welfare incident.
All lanes on the M65, from J9 to J11, have been shut down while emergency services manage the situation at Cavalry Way.
Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect significant delays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.