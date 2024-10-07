Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team and Coastguard helicopter assist person following incident in rural area of Burnley

By Dominic Collis
Published 7th Oct 2024, 11:55 BST
Volunteers from Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team, plus the Coastguard helicopter, helped to assist a person following an incident in a rural area of Burnley.

Police contacted the mountain rescue team and helicopter for assistance after the incident happened around 12-15pm on Saturday on Ridehalgh Lane, between Coldwell and Widdop, near to Harle Syke.

A spokesman for the mountain rescue team said: “Team members along with our response vehicle attended the location. Upon arrival and an initial search, team members discovered the casualty.

“The casualty was treated by team medics before subsequently being evacuated by the Coastguard helicopter to the roadside, where they were transported on to hospital by the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust.”

Rossendale and Pendle Mountain Rescue team and the Coastguard helicopter helped to assist a person in rural Burnley
RPMRT is a charity wholly supported by the public, enabling the volunteers to provide a 24/7 emergency service 365 days a year.

To support them, please text 'RPMRT' along with an amount you wish to donate to 70085 (ie 'RPMRT 10') or go online to justgiving.com/RPMRT.

