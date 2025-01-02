Probe launched after five fire engines called to house fire in Nelson's Manchester Road

By Sue Plunkett
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT
An investigation is underway after five fire engines were called to a house blaze in Nelson at 5am today (Thursday, January 2nd)

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus as they tackled the flames at the property in Manchester Road. One casualtym suffering the effects of smoke inhalation, was assessed at the scene by North West Ambulance Service.

