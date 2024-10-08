Police concerned for missing Padiham man's welfare
Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a man missing from his home in Padiham.
Bradley Atkinson (32) was last seen in Back Lane, Sabden, at 2am today, and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
He is described as 5ft. 8in. tall, with short brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a green jacket. Bradley has links to Burnley and Pendle.
Anybody who sees him is urged to call 999. For non-immediate sightings, call 101 or email [email protected] and quote log 50 of 8th October 2024
