Police close roads near to North Valley Road in Colne following traffic accident

Police are advising motorists to seek alternative routes after having to close several roads near to North Valley Road in Colne, due to a serious collision.

The road is closed from the roundabout at Vivary Way to North Valley Road. North Street and Glen Street off North Valley Road are also closed, as is Langroyd Road at the junction of North Valley Road.

Emergency services are currently at the scene, and police are asking motorists to avoid the area to allow them to work.

A police spokesman said: “The road may be closed for some time, so please find an alternative route.

“We know that having your journey delayed may be frustrating, so we want to thank you in advance for your patience today. We will bring you an update when we are able to.”