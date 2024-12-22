Police close parts of M65 and Cavalry Way in Burnley over concern for welfare

By Dominic Collis
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 08:03 GMT
Parts of the M65 and a main road in Burnley are currently closed as police deal with a concern for welfare incident.

Police have advised motorists to avoid Cavalry Way and Junctions 9 to 11 of the M65 in both directions.

