Police called to Burnley town centre after report of suspicious package in Santander
Police enacted in Burnley town centre this morning after reports of a suspcious package, which thankfully turned out to be safe.
Officers were called to St James’ Street when a suspected suspicious package was found in Santander Bank.
Police confirmed that the item was in fact an empty suitcase.
