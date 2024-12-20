Police called to Burnley town centre after report of suspicious package in Santander

By Dominic Collis
Published 20th Dec 2024, 12:59 BST

Police enacted in Burnley town centre this morning after reports of a suspcious package, which thankfully turned out to be safe.

Officers were called to St James’ Street when a suspected suspicious package was found in Santander Bank.

Police confirmed that the item was in fact an empty suitcase.

