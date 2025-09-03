Police are asking for the public’s help to find Philip, 15, who has gone missing from Burnley.

The teenager is described as 5ft 7in, slim, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit and black trainers. Authorities have expressed concern for his welfare. Philip is believed to have links to both Burnley and Nottingham.

Anyone who sees Philip is urged to call 999 immediately. For any other information about his whereabouts, contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting log 0926 of 1st September.