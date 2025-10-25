Police appeal for information after motorist left with serious injuries following collision on Crown point Road in Burnley

Police are appealing for information and footage after a man was left with serious injuries following a collision in Burnley.

A Vauxhall Corsa and a Mercedes Sprintr Box van collided on Crown Point Road at around 6-50pm on Thursday.

The driver of the Corsa, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

The driver of the Mercedes, a man in his 30s, suffered minor injuries.

Enquiries into the collision and how it occurred are ongoing. If you have any Dashcam footage of Crown Point Road, or any information that could assist police enquiries, please get in touch.

Anyone with information and footage is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1161 of 23rd October.