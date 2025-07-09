Person found dead on the line near Brierfield Railway Station
British Transport Police have confirmed that a person has died on the line near Brierfield Railway Station.
Officers were called to a report of a casualty on the tracks just after 9pm last night. Officers and paramedics attended and a person was pronounced deceased.
Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson were called to assist police at the incident at 9-14 pm, with crews being in attendance for approximately two hours.
A British Transport Police spokesperson said: “The incident is not thought to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
