A man is in critical condition in hospital following a suspected gas explosion at a property in Longridge.

Officers were called to Wheatley Drive at 10-31am today where a man was found with serious burn injuries. Two others are being treated for minor injuries.

One property has suffered significant damage and efforts are ongoing to make it safe, while a small number of surrounding properties have been evacuated.

A joint investigation has been launched between police and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led to the suspected gas explosion.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 492 of 1st September 2024.