Junctions 13 and 14 of M65 motorway closed due to traffic accident

Parts of the M65 motorway have been closed due to an accident, with police recommending motorists seek alternative routes.

Junction 13 to Junction 14 westbound on the M65 were closed around an hour ago due to a road traffic collision, and police say they anticipate that the road will be closed for some time whilst they make sure the road is safe.

In the meantime, motorists are advised to look for an alternative route, avoid the area and drive carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.