By Sue Plunkett
Published 24th May 2025, 11:29 BST

Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a terraced house in Pendle this week.

Three fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Colne attended the blaze at the house in Broadway Place, Barrowford, at 1-45pm on Thursday. They used four breathing apparatus and one hosereel and were at the scene for around two hours.

