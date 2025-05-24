Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a terraced house in Pendle this week.

Three fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Colne attended the blaze at the house in Broadway Place, Barrowford, at 1-45pm on Thursday. They used four breathing apparatus and one hosereel and were at the scene for around two hours.