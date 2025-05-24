Firefighters from Burnley Nelson and Colne spend two hours tackling blaze at house in Broadway Place in Barrowford
Fire crews were called out to tackle a blaze at a terraced house in Pendle this week.
Three fire engines from Burnley, Nelson and Colne attended the blaze at the house in Broadway Place, Barrowford, at 1-45pm on Thursday. They used four breathing apparatus and one hosereel and were at the scene for around two hours.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.