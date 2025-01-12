Firefighters called to fire in Burnley town centre
Fire crews were called to a fire in Burnley town centre in the early hours of the morning.
Firefighters spent forty minutes putting out a blaze at a property in Bethesda Street around 03-46am.
Two fire engines from Burnley attended the incident. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and one hose reel to extinguish the fire.
