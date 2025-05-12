Fire-fighters rescued a person from height in Burnley on Sunday.

The incident happened on Sunday at 5-10pm when fire and rescue personnel were called to a house in Arkwright Street.

Two fire engines from Burnley and Nelson, along with the aerial ladder platform and support pump from Hyndburn and the Urban Search and Rescue team, attended the inciden which involved the rescue of a person at height.

Fire-fighters used an angle grinder and small tools to assist the person down safely. Crews were detained for approximately one hour.