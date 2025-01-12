Fire crews called to Barrowford fire
Two fire engines from Nelson attended a property fire in Barrowford.
The incident took place around 21-58pm yesterday in Appleby Drive.
Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for ninety minutes.
