Fire crews were called to a large fire at a derelict building in Burnley over the weekend.

Fire engines from Burnley and Nelson, along with the aerial ladder platform from Hyndburn, attended a derelict building fire on Hammerton Street, Burnley, at 8-55pm on Sunday.

The building is believed to have been the abandoned builders’ merchants next to the former Mode nightclub. Fire crews also attended a derelict building fire in nearby Finsley Gate on Saturday

Fire crews were in attendance for three and a half hours.