Colne Road closed in Burnley due to road traffic collision

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Sep 2024, 15:36 GMT
Police are currently at the scene of a road closure in Colne Road.

The road is closed at Duke Bar in both directions due to a road traffic collision.

A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time so please avoid the area. An update will be provided once cleared. Thank you for your patience.”

