Colne Road closed in Burnley due to road traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are currently at the scene of a road closure in Colne Road.
The road is closed at Duke Bar in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
A police spokesman said: “We anticipate that the road will be closed for some time so please avoid the area. An update will be provided once cleared. Thank you for your patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.