Brierfield ‘ladder driver’ hit with police fine

By John Deehan
Published 28th Dec 2024, 09:41 GMT
Officers from Lancashire Road Policing Unit were quick to act after spotting a motorist driving through Brierfield with a ladder hanging out of the back of their car.

Police described the situation as a "clear danger" to other road users, with no measures taken to secure the load. The vehicle was stopped, and the offending ladder was promptly removed.

A fixed penalty notice was issued, and a spokesman for the police said: “We are committed to preventing collisions and casualties on our roads, and we will continue to take action against those who put others at risk.”

