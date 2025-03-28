Body of a man in his 30s found in Padiham

By Laura Longworth
Published 28th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 14:07 BST
The body of a man in his 30s has been found in Padiham.

Police attended the scene at Grove Lane this morning and taped off the road to the woods.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Grove Lane, Padiham, at 6-32am today (28th March) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed the man was deceased.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”

