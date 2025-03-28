Body of a man in his 30s found in Padiham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The body of a man in his 30s has been found in Padiham.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police attended the scene at Grove Lane this morning and taped off the road to the woods.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Grove Lane, Padiham, at 6-32am today (28th March) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive.

“Emergency services attended and confirmed the man was deceased.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”