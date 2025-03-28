Body of a man in his 30s found in Padiham
The body of a man in his 30s has been found in Padiham.
Police attended the scene at Grove Lane this morning and taped off the road to the woods.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Grove Lane, Padiham, at 6-32am today (28th March) to reports a man in his 30s had been found unresponsive.
“Emergency services attended and confirmed the man was deceased.
“His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be passed to HM Coroner in due course.”