Police are appealing for witnesses and footage after a cyclist suffered serious injuries following a collision in Barnoldswick.

Officers were called to Skipton Road at the junction with Valley Drive at 10-15am yesterday following reports of a collision involving a Kia Sportage and a cyclist.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, suffered a number of serious injuries and remains in hospital at this time.The driver of the Kia was not injured.

Sgt Pete Fyans, from our Road Police Unit, said: “This collision has left a man with a number of serious injuries and our enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly how the collision occurred.

“I would ask anyone with information or dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage which would assist our investigation to make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 384 of 21st May 2025.