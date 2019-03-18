Reedley Primary pupils come dressed in red for Comic Relief

Primary school pupils dressed in red as they learned about the many good causes Comic Relief supports.



Children in the Ladybird and Butterfly classes from Reception at Reedley Primary School raised £676 towards the annual fund-raiser.

The Butterflies class at Reedley

Teacher Mrs Claire King said: "After learning about Comic Relief and how it help people from all over the world the children wanted to raise money to give to this good cause.

"They dressed up in red clothes and could also buy a red nose if the wished. We are really pleased with how much the school has raised and we are pleased that it is going to help the charity."