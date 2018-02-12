Burnley schools to work towards a fairer future in Commonwealth project

An exciting spoken word competition is inviting schools from across Lancashire to consider how Commonwealth countries can work ‘Towards a Common Future’.

Commonwealth Voices is open to all young people aged between 11 and 16 who attend a secondary school in Lancashire.

Commonwealth Voices encourages creative self-expression and invites young people to explore some of the global issues facing our world today.

Young people are invited to address one of the four key areas due to be discussed during April’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where representatives from the 52 Commonwealth nations will gather in London and work together to secure a fairer future, a more secure future, a more sustainable future, and a more prosperous future.

Schools must submit by Friday, March 16th, video entries of spoken word pieces on behalf of their pupils, who can enter as individuals or in groups of up to five members.

Six finalists will have the opportunity to perform in front of a live audience at the Lancashire Civic Leaders’ Commonwealth Celebration Event, on April 18th.

Full details on how to enter are available at www.commonwealthvoices.com.