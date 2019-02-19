Burnley primary school pupils learning about the world of work

Primary school pupils from Burnley gained a taste of the world of work thanks to some special visitors.

Early Years Foundation Stage children at St James's, Lanehead, have been covering 'Helpful Heroes' and have had visits from police officers, nurses and bin men, all people who help us in the local community.

The children learning about bin collections

Autumn Jarvis, school business support officer, said: "The children thoroughly enjoyed the visits and especially loved seeing a police car and bin wagon up close."

Meanwhile, Years 1 and 2 children enjoyed a visit from 'Florence Nightingale' as part of their History Leader subject.

Autumn added: "We had a fantastic morning when Florence Nightingale visited school with her friend, Sidney Herbert. We found out all about Florence’s life before the children dressed up and became nurses and soldiers themselves. They then examined real Victorian medical and cleaning equipment and compared it to what is used in hospitals today."

Finally, the school also utilised its Sports Premium funding for Bikeability courses for the Reception children. This course is called 'Tots on Tyres', a six week course where the children go on balance bikes in the school hall and learn all about riding a bike.