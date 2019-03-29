East Lancashire women's group appealing for Pendle votes to win National Lottery funding

An East Lancashire community group which helps women and girls is appealing for support in this year's People’s Projects.

Idle Women is asking the public to watch the film about their Mud to Medicine project on ITV Granada New on Friday, April 5th at 6pm, and then vote online for them to win £50,000 of National Lottery funding.

The money will provide opportunities for women and girls in Nelson to create a herb garden which helps boost creativity, health and well-being.

Rachel Anderson, caretaker at Idle Women, said: “By creating a beautiful medicinal garden together and building it ourselves, we can make something really special. Women have a chance to feel proud learning skills, spend time in nature, look after each other and make something lasting and meaningful for our neighbours, our mums, our sisters, our grandmothers and our daughters here in Lancashire.

"Many women are involved with the project already and we really want to grow something here in Nelson that will last forever. A place where all women can belong. No more litter or drug use on this part of the canal, we want to create a safe place for women and girls to access nature."

Voting opens at 9am on Monday at www.thepeoplesprojects.org.uk