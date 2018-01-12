Dyche's home appearance for new Burnley estate agents

Clarets manager Sean Dyche brought the house down when he officially opened a new branch of estate agents in Burnley town centre.

The Burnley Football Club manager cut the ribbon outside Duckworth’s estate agents in Manchester Road, to the delight of staff and onlookers.

The Duckworth's team

Duckworth’s, which already has branches in Accrington and Darwen, recently bought out the former Frost and Co estate agents, which previously occupied the office.

The new estate agents will continue Frost’s support of Burnley Football Club and is already a member of the club’s By Official Appointment programme.

Duckworth’s director Jonathan Parkinson said: “We have been in Accrington for 140 years, and so we are very proud to open our first branch in Burnley. It was great to have Sean Dyche come along personally.

“We have retained all the staff from before and added some. We are looking forward to offering our services in Burnley.

“We’re aware how prominent and important Burnley Football Club is to the town and will continue our support for the club in various ways.”

Indeed, the estate agent is offering claret and blue for sale boards for any homeowner and Burnley fan selling with them.

Duckworth’s will share its new Burnley building with AcklamBond Solicitors, a firm it works closely with. Director David Acklam has been a Burnley fan for 50 years.