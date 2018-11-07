Drug driver banned from getting behind the wheel for 12 months by Burnley magistrates

A drug-driver, who had more than the allowed amount of cannabis in his system, has been banned for 12 months.



Burnley magistrates heard how Bailey Moore was caught after his vehicle was circulated as allegedly having been involved in the use of drugs.

The 22-year-old tested positive for cannabis and at the police station a sample showed 2.6 microgrammes of delta -9- tetrahydrocannabinol per 100 millilitres of blood. The specified limit is two microgrammes.

Apprentice electrician Moore, who had no previous convictions, claimed he was not a regular user of the drug.

His solicitor Miss Alia Khokhar told the hearing: " He tells me he took cannabis at home, three or four hours before he was stopped by the police."

Moore, of Coleshill Avenue, Burnley, admitted driving on Todmorden Road, Burnley, with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, on Wednesday, August 1st.

He was fined £332 and told to pay £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge.