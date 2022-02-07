Drivers warned of icy conditions in the Ribble Valley after car flips onto side

Emergency services including the police and fire and rescue are currently at the scene helping with the recovery of two vehicles involved in an accident in the Great Mitton area of the Ribble Valley. One vehicle flipped onto its side while another car ploughed through a hedge.

Luckily, both motorists escaped serious injury.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area.

Vehicle flipped onto its side due to icy conditions. Photo credit: Ribble Valley Police

PC Nigel Keates, of Ribble Valley Police said: "Beware of icy roads particularly in more rural areas. Two vehicles currently being recovered in Gt Mitton, all occupants unharmed.

"The road was so slippery that you could hardly stand up. Thanks to members of the public that stopped to assist everyone was looked after until emergency services arrived.

"The road should be clear by 10am please take care and until then please try to avoid the area as there may be delays."