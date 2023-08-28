News you can trust since 1877
Commuters heading home from a Bank Holiday break in the Lakes along the M6 in Lancashire face delays

Commuters who have been visiting the Lakes over the weekend and are now heading south in time for work tomorrow are facing delays.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 28th Aug 2023, 18:20 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 18:28 BST

Motorists are being urged to allow more time for their journeys as tailbacks form on the M6 from Junction 36 southbound.

Commuters who have been visiting the Lakes over the weekend and are now heading south in time for work tomorrow are facing delays.

Traffic heading south from junction 36 Kendal on the M6 are queuing.

Drivers are being urged to allow more time for their journeys.

