Drama as car crashes into side of house in Burnley

Police and fire services are on the scene this morning examining the aftermath after a car collided with the corner of a house in Burnley.

The incident happened at 3-20pm in May Avenue and firefighters from Burnley raced to scene.

Crews isolated the gas and the electrics to the property and requested the assistance of our Urban Search and Rescue team to shore up the building.

Local building control were also in attendance. The incident was left secured and the vehicle was left in situ for further assessment today.