There was drama in Burnley town centre yesterday when a fire started in the basement of a shop.

Fire crews from Burnley, Padiham and Nelson were called to the unit in Market Square at 11-30am where they put the flames out using a hosereel jet and two wearing two sets of breathing apparatus.

There was one casualty at the scene who was taken to hospital suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were at the scene for around three hours, 45 minutes.