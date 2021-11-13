Detectives charge 45-year-old Lancashire man with murder

Police were called to a bungalow in Berkeley Close on Monday (November 8) after a man, later identified as 48-year-old Michael James Brierley (pictured), was found dead inside the home.

Detectives believed he had been the victim of a sustained assault after finding him with multiple serious, chest, leg, arm and head injuries.

Lancashire Police said "work is ongoing to establish his exact cause of death", but the force has arrested and charged a 45-year-old man with his murder.

A 45-year-old man, Naeem Mustafa, has been charged with the murder of Michael James Brierley, 48, in Nelson

The suspect - Naeem Mustafa, of St Paul’s Road, Nelson - was charged yesterday evening (Friday, November 13) and is due to appear at Burnley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Saturday, November 12).

He has also been charged with Section 20 wounding (grievous bodily harm) in connection to a separate female victim.

A second suspect, 33-year-old Jodie Clough, of Brown Street West, Colne has also been charged with assisting an offender and will also appear at court tomorrow.

Lancashire Police said a 41-year-old man from Brierfield, who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Police were called to a bungalow in Berkeley Close, Nelson on Monday (November 8) after a man, later identified as 48-year-old Michael James Brierley (pictured), was found dead inside the home. Pic: Google

Appeal for witnesses ongoing

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw anyone entering or leaving 10 Berkeley Close between Sunday, November 7, and Monday, November 8.

They also want to hear from anybody with information on Mr Brierley’s movements in the days leading up to his death.

Det Ch Insp Allen Davies, from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to Mr Brierley’s death and I would appeal for anybody with information which could assist our investigation to get in contact with the police.

"Although we have secured charges, our enquiries remain very much ongoing.

"Mr Brierley’s family have been informed of the latest developments and they are continuing to be supported by specially trained officers. My thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time."

Information can be reported by calling 101 quoting incident reference 623 of November 8.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.