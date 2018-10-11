Delightful Burnley cafe is nation's best...for third year running

Judges have called an Italian cafe in the heart of Burnley "unique" after naming it the best in the country once again.

Bellissimo won the prestigious award for Best Italian Café in Britain for the third year running at the English Italian Awards, which took place in Manchester last week.

Manager and owner Lynn Scibetta, said: “I’m over the moon with the award. We had to go through quite a tough judging process and were up against many quality Italian cafes from across England.

“The judges love our unique café and tell us to keep on doing what we are doing making our delicious pizzas and our special Italian desserts. The judges said they travelled the length and breadth of England but couldn’t find another café that was as unique as ours.

“My husband Giovanni originates from Sicily where he worked learning the art of Italian cooking in hotels and restaurants. He then spent some time working in France learning the art of French cuisine, and then moved to the UK with his family where he gained a Master Bakers Degree and a Teachers Degree in Catering – and this varied background enables us to office a unique home-made menu of delicious pizzas and pasta and our wonderful desserts.”

Lynn said teh couple had been together 41 years and had been running the cafe for a decade now.

“I’m from Nelson originally and met Giovanni in Nelson’s Column which used to be a popular nightclub in Nelson, and the rest is history really – we make a great team and love running our café.

“I’d like to thank all our valued customers too for making this possible – we love bringing a little bit of Italy to this lovely Lancashire town.”

Catherine Price, Burnley’s Town Centre Manager, said: “I’m so pleased for Bellissimo, it is well deserved, recognising their lovely food and service, and it’s great for the town centre too.

“Burnley Town Centre has some lovely cafes, restaurants and bars, and awards such as this recognise the quality of the offer and really help to promote Burnley’s vibrant and varied town centre.”