Crowds flock to Brierfield as In-Situ opens doors to innovative arts space at Northlight

More than 250 Pendle people flocked to the launch of a new eco-friendly arts space in Brierfield last weekend.

Arts organisation In-Situ opened the doors last Thursday to The Garage, which is located at Northlight, Brierfield, on part of the former cotton mill site.

Coun. Shazad Aslam, the Mayor of Brierfield, cutting the ribbon at The Garage during a public launch. (s)

The Garage offers a permanent and innovative art space featuring a library, exhibition and events space, a community garden, a pop up cinema, and artists' accommodation.

Paul Hartley, of In-Situ, said: “Our presence here now is about continuing to make Northlight accessible to local residents through activities that involve everyone and inspire people about what’s possible for the area.

"We are very excited about the future of this site and our role in re-energising local areas and landmarks.”

The celebrations began with a VIP launch on Thursday, including speeches from Coun. Paul White, of Pendle Borough Council, and Ian Tabron, of Arts Council England.

A crowd of 60 people danced and sang their way to Northlight on Saturday, starting at Brierfield Library, the home of In-Situ, accompanied by drumming and singing from local musician Hussnain Hanif.

Coun. Shazad Aslam, the Mayor of Brierfield, cut the ribbon at The Garage and streams of people enjoyed food, drumming workshops, henna and face-painting, planting and Talkaoke with students from Marsden Heights Community College.

Performer Chand Ali Khan Qawwal then entertained the crowds, as did Five Verses on Six Sacks of Earth, a mobile micro-opera created in response to the archaeological dig at Malkin Tower Farm. The work was created by artists Nastassja Simensky and Rebecca Lee, in partnership with residents, singers, archaeologists and historians as part of the £4.4m Heritage Lottery Funded project.

For more information, please visit www.in-situ.org.uk