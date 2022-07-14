Word carvings which took 'hundreds of hours' to create vandalised in Rochdale's Spodden Valley

Someone – or a group of individuals – caused significant damage to a number of word carvings in Spodden Valley between July 9 and July 10.

Pictures from the scene showed one of the carvings which featured a pixie had a wooden sword cut off.

Police said the carving was not only vandalised, but the wooden sword was also missing from the area.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “They are amazing pieces of art and would spark the imagination of many young people (and adults!) to enjoy throughout the summer.

“These carvings have taken hundreds of hours by incredibly talented individuals, and we need the public's help to find those responsible.”

Officers urged anyone who witnessed unusual activity in the area, suspicious vehicles or potentially knew those responsible to come forward.

A number of wood carvings were vandalised in Spodden Valley (Credit: Lancashire Police)

“Maybe you were involved, and you're now realising the gravity of what you've done,” Lancashire Police added.

“If that's the case, I ask you own up and come and have a chat with me so we can get this sorted.”

If you have any information which may help police , email [email protected] quoting July 11.