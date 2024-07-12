Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been given a 12-year sentence for committing three knifepoint robberies at shops in Nelson.

Amy Cowburn went on the robbery spree over three days last November. She brandished a machete in the last of the incidents, threatening staff with it before stealing £175 from the till.

The first raid happened on November 22nd, with Cowburn and an unknown man targeting a pharmacy in Chapel House Road – one of them armed with a Stanley knife. They stole a quantity of medication.

The next day, Cowburn and accomplice Robert White, stole £1,500 in a raid at Best Booze, Barkerhouse Road. White had a kitchen knife and threatened the shopkeeper, while Cowburn stood at the door and encouraged him.

Amy Cowburn.

Then at 7-20am on November 24th, Cowburn went into One Stop, Netherfield Road, armed with a machete.

She was arrested on December 7th after an investigation by Lancashire Police.

Cowburn, 32, of Charter Street, Accrington, pleaded guilty to three offences of robbery.

Appearing for sentence at Preston Crown Court on Wednesday, she was sentenced to 12 years for the robbery at One Stop, consisting of seven years and four months in prison, with an extended licence period of four years and eight months.

Robert White.

Cowburn was given concurrent sentences of three years and four months for the robbery at the pharmacy, and three years and eight months for the Best Booze robbery.

Robert White (39) of Carleton Street, Nelson, pleaded guilty to the robbery at Best Booze. He was jailed for three years and six months.