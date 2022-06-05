Woman left seriously injured following aggravated burglary in Burnley

Officers were called to Burnley General Hospital at 8-40am yesterday after two women in their 50s arrived there with injuries consistent with being assaulted.

It was reported that two men had attended a property in Pine Street earlier in the morning and assaulted the women by punching them and attacking them with a weapon. The suspects then fled the scene.

One of the women has suffered a potentially life-changing spinal injury and remains in hospital. The second victim’s injuries are not as serious.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses after two women were injured during a burglary in Burnley

A 37-year-old man from Burnley has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in a dwelling and remains in custody.

Detectives are particularly keen to speak to a man who was walking along Pine Street following the assault and shouted “oi” towards the address.

Det. Sgt Dave Bowler said: “This was a particularly nasty attack which has left one of the victims with extremely serious injuries.

“While we have made one arrest, our enquiries are very much ongoing and I would ask anybody with information or CCTV, mobile phone, dashcam or doorbell footage which could assist our enquiries to come forward.

“I understand incidents like these can leave residents in the area feeling alarmed. I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is not thought to be any wider threat to the community. As a precaution reassurance patrols have been increased in the area.”