Woman in court accused of repeatedly hitting Rottweiler dog with riding crop
A woman has denied repeatedly beating a dog with a horse whip at a park.
By Gaynor Clarke
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 12:30 pm
Nikki Herron, 44, of North Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler dog named Brando by hitting him at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, on March 6.
She is also charged with failing to protect the animal from injury, pain or suffering on the same day.
Herron pleaded not guilty and a case management hearing will be held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on October 20.