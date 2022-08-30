Woman in court accused of repeatedly hitting Rottweiler dog with riding crop

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nikki Herron, 44, of North Street, Briercliffe, Burnley, is accused of causing unnecessary suffering to a Rottweiler dog named Brando by hitting him at Beacon Country Park, in Up Holland, on March 6.

She is also charged with failing to protect the animal from injury, pain or suffering on the same day.

Beacon Country Park, Up Holland

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...