Woman charged over Earby shop assault

A woman has been charged after a man suffered serious injuries at a shop in Earby.

Police were called at about 10am on Tuesday, June 4th to Peate SB Fruits on Water Street in Earby after the 67-year-old victim was found unconscious inside the shop.

He had suffered some serious unexplained injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Blackburn Hospital where he remains poorly.

Hayley Fullalove (49) of Victoria Road, Earby, was arrested a short time later and has now been charged with Section 18 assault and robbery. She appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court this morning.

Detectives are trying to piece together the victim’s movements between 5pm on June 3rd and 10am on June 4th.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting log number 0384 of June 4th or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.