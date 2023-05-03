A Brierfield woman is appealing for information after her sheep had its ear ripped off and was "left for dead" in a fatal attack.

A farmer discovered the one-year-old ram with a missing ear, broken leg, split testicles, and puncture wounds to its neck on land off Montford Road around 6pm last Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sheep's owner, Bethany Cook, believes a dog is responsible due to the nature of the wounds.

A sheared ram stands at a cattle farm in Neipin next to A Pontenova on June 30, 2020 as members of the "Rapadores da montaña lucense" (Lugo Mountains Shearers) go across the Galicia region to cut off the sheep's wool. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images) This image is being used for stock purposes.

Describing how she felt when she received a call from the farmer who found the ram, Bethany, who runs Quaker Animal Rescue and Rehabilitation, said: "My heart dropped. I was devastated.

"He was really unwell. He lost so much blood he felt cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And he was scared. Even when I went near him, he tried to get up and run away, but he couldn't because of his broken leg.

"The emergency vet at Stanley House took one look at him and said there was nothing they could do as his injuries were too extensive."

A woman is appealing for information after her ram was fatally attacked.

She added: "There were three other rams [on the land]. They would have put up a fight. They would have defended him. So I think it must have been a big dog, especially because of the injuries. It's a pretty big dog to take on a sheep."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unable to save the ram, vets put him to sleep.

Bethany would now like the dog's owner to come forward to cover the veterinary bills after leaving her pet to suffer.

"The person who left him there could have just rung the police and said they found a sheep.

The ram lost an ear in the fatal attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But they left him for dead.

"Even if they didn't want to admit it, at least he might have had a chance to survive. I think it makes me most angry and upset that they left him to suffer - I don't know how long.

"I just want this person to come forward and pay for the damages. It would be anonymous and between us."

She warns others against trespassing and letting their dogs off lead around livestock, with the incident occurring on private land beside a bridle path. In some circumstances, farmers can legally shoot dogs off lead who are endangering their sheep and on private land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ram was attacked in private land in Brierfield.

"It's the owners, not the dog [to blame]. It's instinct for a dog to attack like that, but the owners should stop it. People should keep their dogs on a lead until they are sure there is no livestock around."

Police say their rural task force is looking into the incident.

If you have any information about it, contact Bethany on 07767 139161 or ring the police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20230427-0581.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad