Woman (58) threatened with knife in 'shocking and vicious' attack near Colne supermarket

Detectives are appealing for information after a 58-year-old woman was attacked near Sainsbury's in Colne.



Police were called around 5-10am yesterday (Thursday) to reports a woman had been approached close to the supermarket in Windy Bank.

Police are appealing for witnesses

The victim, a 58-year-old woman, had been walking to the cash machine when a man approached her from behind holding a knife. The man demanded money and threatened to stab the woman, dragging her to the ground before kicking her. The victim told the offender she had no money, with the attacker making off from Sainsbury’s towards Langroyd Road. He is described as white, wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken to Burnley General Hospital for treatment.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and urging anyone with information to come forward.

Det. Sgt Andy Bleasdale, of Burnley Police, said: “This was a shocking and vicious attack which has left the victim very shaken. We are appealing to anyone with information about the incident to come forward. If you saw what happened, or saw a man matching the description around the time of the offence, please call us.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or email 4048@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 0149 of January 9. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.