Watch: Three arrests as police smash down doors during Burnley drug raids

Led by the East Lancashire Targeted Crime Team, assisted by colleagues from the East Exploitation Team, neighbourhood and task force colleague, warrants were executed this morning in March Street, Kent Street and Clive Street.

The men – aged 22, 23 and 24 – and all from Burnley have been arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug.

They are all currently in custody.

Police executed warrants at three addresses in Burnley today. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Offices also seized a quantity of Class A drugs, mobile phones and cash.

Sgt Haydn Sibley, of the East Targeted Crime Team, said: “These arrests came on the back of a targeted investigation into organised crime groups operating in Burnley.

"Not only do these groups exploit the most vulnerable in society, often using children to supply Class A drugs, they also spread misery amongst the communities in which they operate.”

Although the signs of county lines grooming can be hard to see, they include; having a new phone, a new bike, new clothes, new friends, new habits and new attitudes.

Child victims also frequently go missing, they use nicknames to refer to other people, they have a new controlling girlfriend or boyfriend, disengage from school, and often have unexplained injures.

Anybody worried about a young or vulnerable person can visit eyes-open.co.uk to find out more.