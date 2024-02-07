News you can trust since 1877
Watch CCTV footage of man wanted in connection with rape of Burnley teenager

Police have released CCTV footage of a man wanted in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Burnley.
By John Deehan
Published 7th Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 12:00 GMT
The victim was approached by a man in Colne Road, near to Sainsbury’s, at around 3-45pm on Monday, January 29. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man in Church Street.

In the footage, the man can be seen walking through Burnley Bus Station. A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened, and you can submit any information online through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L25-PO1

Do you recognise this man?
Alternatively, you can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 0929 of February 2, 2024. For immediate sightings, do not approach this man, but contact 999. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.