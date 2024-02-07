Watch CCTV footage of man wanted in connection with rape of Burnley teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim was approached by a man in Colne Road, near to Sainsbury’s, at around 3-45pm on Monday, January 29. She was led to Bank Parade where she was subjected to a serious sexual assault. She was then subjected to a second serious sexual assault by the same man in Church Street.

In the footage, the man can be seen walking through Burnley Bus Station. A Major Incident Public Portal has been opened, and you can submit any information online through this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/0401020123L25-PO1

Do you recognise this man?

