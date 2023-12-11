A dangerous sexual predator who sexually assaulted three children and raped a man has been jailed.

Warren Templeton (40), from Burnley, sexually assaulted his first victim – a boy who was aged around eight years old at the time – in around 2000. The second victim – who was 11 at the time – awoke to find Templeton sexually assaulting her.

Templeton isolated his third victim – who was also a child – before then sexually assaulting her. He also made inappropriate comments towards her and manipulated her for his own sexual gratification.

Warren Templeton

Templeton was a teenager at the time of these offences.

Approximately a decade ago, Templeton then sexually assaulted and raped a vulnerable adult male who was in his 30s. All of the offences happened in Burnley.

Templeton, of no fixed address, appeared at Burnley Crown Court earlier this year and pleaded guilty to a number of sexual offences against his child victims. They included inciting a boy under 14 years of age to commit an act of gross indecency, indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14, and indecent assault on a girl under the age of 14.

He denied the offending against his adult victim but was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial.

He was sentenced to 10 years immediate custody with an extended licence period of five years after a judge deemed him to be a dangerous offender. He was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life.

DS Martyn Hargreaves, of East CID, said: “A dangerous man has been sentenced for sexual offences against children and the rape and sexual assaults of an adult male.

“Templeton has been recognised as a dangerous offender due to the risk he poses to members of the public and I welcome the custodial sentence imposed by the judge.

“Templeton subjected children to horrific sexual abuse on multiple occasions when he was a child himself. As he got to adulthood he continued his sexual offending, this time against another adult male. The sexual offending against all these victims has had a profound effect on their lives and I hope this sentence will help them to recover from their ordeal.

“Templeton pleaded not guilty to the offences against the adult male and so this victim had to endure a court trial. Templeton has shown no remorse for his actions. I hope this sentence goes a long way to re-assuring the public that Lancashire Constabulary will pursue those accused of sexual offences and I would encourage any victims of sexual offences to come forward and receive support they may need.”