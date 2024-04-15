Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Irwin, of Gisburn Grove, Burnley, was charged with and pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified and obstructing or resisting an arrest. He was sentenced last Wednesday at Preston Crown Court.

Irwin was spotted driving a Ford Ka when officers signalled for him to pull over. Instead, he made off, and police pursued him through Burnley.

Irwin eventually crashed the car into a safety bollard and attempted to run off but was detained and arrested.

PC Anthony Beckett, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Irwin chose to drive recklessly that day in attempt to evade us. He not only endangered his own life, but the lives of innocent passing civilians. I welcome the custodial sentence handed down this week.

“If you choose to drive dangerously, let this be a message to you: we will catch you, we will find you, and we will bring you to justice. Endangering lives by trying to evade us is reckless and selfish, and we will not stand for it.”

If you witness any dangerous driving, please contact 101. In an emergency, ring 999.